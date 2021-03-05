Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $4.22 Million Stock Position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,474 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.21% of Owens & Minor worth $4,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 135,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 72.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Owens & Minor in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays increased their price target on Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Owens & Minor from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Owens & Minor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.85.

In other news, Director Robert J. Henkel acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.11 per share, for a total transaction of $27,110.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,310. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total value of $146,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 72,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,143,094.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:OMI opened at $30.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.47. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.63 and a 52-week high of $35.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.65, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.68 and its 200 day moving average is $24.73.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.28. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 18.07% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. Equities analysts predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.79%.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

