Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $4.31 Million Position in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 230,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 46,230 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.65% of TrueBlue worth $4,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TBI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in TrueBlue by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,499,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,786,000 after buying an additional 120,509 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in TrueBlue by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,626,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,396,000 after purchasing an additional 617,005 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in TrueBlue by 364.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 618,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,551,000 after purchasing an additional 484,927 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 303,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,708,000 after acquiring an additional 9,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 360.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 230,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 180,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Get TrueBlue alerts:

In related news, EVP Carl Schweihs sold 5,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $117,742.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TBI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of TrueBlue from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of TrueBlue from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of TrueBlue from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet raised shares of TrueBlue from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TrueBlue from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.60.

NYSE TBI opened at $20.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $735.27 million, a PE ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 1.70. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.02 and a 12 month high of $22.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.00 and its 200 day moving average is $18.20.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $518.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.02 million. TrueBlue had a positive return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TrueBlue, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TrueBlue Company Profile

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.

Featured Story: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI).

Receive News & Ratings for TrueBlue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueBlue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.