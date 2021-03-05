Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $4.35 Million Stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,384 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in The Toro were worth $4,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of The Toro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Toro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Toro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Toro in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in The Toro by 121.1% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Get The Toro alerts:

Shares of NYSE TTC opened at $96.64 on Friday. The Toro Company has a 1-year low of $52.07 and a 1-year high of $103.27. The company has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.77.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The Toro had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The company had revenue of $873.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

TTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of The Toro in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Toro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.33.

In related news, Director James Calvin O’rourke sold 10,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total transaction of $961,749.36. Also, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $159,953.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,061 shares of company stock valued at $3,584,652. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Featured Story: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for The Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.