Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $4.40 Million Holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 225.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,231 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.07% of Perrigo worth $4,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRGO. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Perrigo in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Perrigo in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Perrigo by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of Perrigo by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Perrigo during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. 82.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PRGO opened at $40.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -676.05, a P/E/G ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Perrigo Company plc has a 1-year low of $38.20 and a 1-year high of $58.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.20 and its 200 day moving average is $46.28.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.07). Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 9.78% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Perrigo’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.33%.

In other Perrigo news, EVP Richard S. Sorota acquired 7,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.48 per share, for a total transaction of $326,665.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,513 shares in the company, valued at $326,665.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Perrigo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.20.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

