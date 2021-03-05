Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $4.49 Million Stake in Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) by 476.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 689,254 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 569,651 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 2.05% of Genasys worth $4,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Genasys by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Genasys by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 49,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Genasys by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 91,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Genasys by 108.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Genasys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Genasys news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 12,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total value of $84,417.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel H. Mccollum sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $129,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,292 shares of company stock worth $608,601 in the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Genasys stock opened at $6.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $220.01 million, a P/E ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.40. Genasys Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $8.32.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). Genasys had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 27.61%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Genasys Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on GNSS. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Genasys in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Genasys in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Genasys from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.81.

Genasys is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe. During public safety threats and critical business events, the Company?s unified platform of LRAD(TM) systems, Critical Communications as a Service software and integrated solutions provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after crisis situations.

