Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $4.59 Million Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,838 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $4,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at $234,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 9.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 47,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $5,911,000 after buying an additional 4,254 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 76.9% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,463 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 184.8% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 299 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 26.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,709 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,624,000 after buying an additional 7,123 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXPI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised NXP Semiconductors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $216.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.24.

NXPI stock opened at $167.28 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $58.41 and a 1-year high of $200.19. The firm has a market cap of $46.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -315.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $179.84 and its 200-day moving average is $151.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. Sell-side analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 35,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.56, for a total value of $6,910,208.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,442,300.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total value of $347,757.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,211 shares in the company, valued at $221,649.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,796 shares of company stock worth $8,993,327. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

