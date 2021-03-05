Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stake in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,986 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 29,986 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Open Text were worth $4,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OTEX. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 710 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 420.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 728 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. South State CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of Open Text during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Open Text in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of Open Text in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTEX opened at $44.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.05. The company has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.42 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Open Text Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.11 and a fifty-two week high of $49.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.2008 per share. This is an increase from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

OTEX has been the topic of several research reports. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Open Text from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet raised Open Text from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays upped their target price on Open Text from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Open Text from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.22.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

