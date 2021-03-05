Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 87.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,642 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $4,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,557,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,369,000 after buying an additional 200,891 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the third quarter worth $29,536,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 26.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 599,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,317,000 after buying an additional 126,589 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 692.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,446,000 after purchasing an additional 42,660 shares during the period. Finally, Akaris Global Partners LP purchased a new position in Vail Resorts in the third quarter valued at $7,398,000.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair lowered Vail Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Macquarie lifted their target price on Vail Resorts from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on Vail Resorts from $254.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $312.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $279.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.93.

MTN opened at $302.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $286.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.89. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $125.00 and a one year high of $322.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 265.09 and a beta of 1.26.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.59) by ($0.23). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $131.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.64) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

