Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of The Middleby worth $4,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MIDD. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Middleby during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 83.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of The Middleby during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 306.4% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MIDD shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on The Middleby from $161.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on The Middleby from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised The Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp increased their price target on The Middleby from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

MIDD opened at $160.08 on Friday. The Middleby Co. has a 52 week low of $41.73 and a 52 week high of $166.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.09. The firm has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.49 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.20. The Middleby had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $729.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Middleby

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, and home and professional craft brewing equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

