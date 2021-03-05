Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 32.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,032 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 21,902 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Autohome were worth $4,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Autohome by 308.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 259,076 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,993,000 after acquiring an additional 195,611 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Autohome by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 455,687 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,746,000 after acquiring an additional 186,787 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Autohome by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,687,996 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $162,048,000 after acquiring an additional 155,565 shares during the period. Origin Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Autohome during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,976,000. Finally, Somerset Capital Management LLP lifted its position in Autohome by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Somerset Capital Management LLP now owns 1,480,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $141,759,000 after acquiring an additional 92,800 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE ATHM opened at $112.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.88 and a 200 day moving average of $102.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.82. Autohome Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.54 and a 12-month high of $147.67.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $9.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $8.42. The company had revenue of $380.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.91 million. Autohome had a net margin of 39.58% and a return on equity of 23.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Autohome Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. This is an increase from Autohome’s previous annual dividend of $0.77. Autohome’s payout ratio is currently 20.73%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark raised shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Autohome from $113.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Autohome from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Autohome from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $83.10 to $117.60 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.04.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile consumers.

