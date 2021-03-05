Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,202 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.51% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals worth $4,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,406,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $143,393,000 after purchasing an additional 190,493 shares during the period. Krensavage Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the third quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 825,329 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,784,000 after acquiring an additional 62,226 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 13.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 469,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,474,000 after acquiring an additional 55,730 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 240,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,944,000 after acquiring an additional 39,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 179.4% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 178,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,534,000 after acquiring an additional 114,907 shares in the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTA opened at $49.84 on Friday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.40 and a 1-year high of $58.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -27.38 and a beta of 0.54.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.33. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $31.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Enanta Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Paul J. Mellett sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.58, for a total transaction of $273,480.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,814,975.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 10.93% of the company’s stock.

ENTA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet downgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.

