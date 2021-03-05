Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stake in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 91.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 283,935 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,000,199 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $4,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its stake in Vodafone Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 126,172 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 7,060 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vodafone Group by 281.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,996,070 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $53,628,000 after buying an additional 2,949,637 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Vodafone Group by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 75,865 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 20,391 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vodafone Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $432,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vodafone Group by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 32,501 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VOD shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank raised Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

VOD opened at $17.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97. Vodafone Group Plc has a 12 month low of $11.46 and a 12 month high of $18.87.

Vodafone Group Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

