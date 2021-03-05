Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 11,017 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,017 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.09% of Omnicell worth $4,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OMCL. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Omnicell in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,335,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Omnicell in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,722,000. First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Omnicell in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,384,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Omnicell by 1,051.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 449,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,936,000 after acquiring an additional 410,350 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Omnicell in the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,408,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OMCL. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Omnicell from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded Omnicell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $86.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Benchmark upped their price target on Omnicell from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut Omnicell from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Omnicell presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.33.

In other news, Director Robin Gene Seim sold 1,319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.62, for a total transaction of $157,778.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,411,226.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $1,934,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,817,944.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ OMCL opened at $122.02 on Friday. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.24 and a 12 month high of $137.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.25, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.26 and a 200-day moving average of $100.47.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. Omnicell had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 4.25%. On average, analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies worldwide. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.