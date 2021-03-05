Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 115,909 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 36.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 115,909 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $4,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 706.9% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 73.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $28.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $11.87 and a 1 year high of $29.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.74. The firm has a market cap of $39.96 billion, a PE ratio of -3.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $18.10 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.65.

In other Schlumberger news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $249,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,796.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

