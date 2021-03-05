Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 19,714 Shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 423,546 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 19,714 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.23% of Infinera worth $4,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Infinera by 4.4% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 41,365 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 10,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Infinera by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Infinera by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 142,355 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Infinera in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Infinera alerts:

In other Infinera news, Director David F. Welch sold 50,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $504,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 149,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicholas Walden sold 18,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $170,262.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,699. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,125 shares of company stock worth $1,573,486 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INFN stock opened at $8.70 on Friday. Infinera Co. has a 1 year low of $3.68 and a 1 year high of $11.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. Infinera had a negative net margin of 19.00% and a negative return on equity of 27.33%. The firm had revenue of $353.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Infinera Co. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INFN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Infinera from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Infinera from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.41.

About Infinera

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series of modular and sled-based platforms to support a variety of transport network applications; 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; FlexILS open line system platform that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and 7090 and 7100 series packet transport platforms.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.