Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 20,688 Shares of Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,688 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.65% of Clearwater Paper worth $4,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Clearwater Paper in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 258.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 688.0% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 4,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in Clearwater Paper in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Clearwater Paper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Paper stock opened at $36.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.05. Clearwater Paper Co. has a 52-week low of $11.88 and a 52-week high of $45.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $603.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.48.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.08). Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 3.05%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Clearwater Paper Co. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CLW. Zacks Investment Research cut Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Clearwater Paper in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Clearwater Paper in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Clearwater Paper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Products; and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

