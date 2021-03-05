Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 21,709 Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,709 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.13% of Franklin Electric worth $4,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,949,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $480,992,000 after purchasing an additional 349,965 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 53,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 9,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 5,579 shares during the period. 77.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.33.

Shares of FELE opened at $73.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a one year low of $41.25 and a one year high of $78.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 37.05 and a beta of 0.98.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 12.16%. Analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is an increase from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.82%.

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 15,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $1,186,384.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,169,783.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 14,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $1,063,857.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,280.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

