Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 30,066 Shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 252,839 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 30,066 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.49% of OFG Bancorp worth $4,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in OFG Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in OFG Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in OFG Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in OFG Bancorp by 111.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 6,983 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in OFG Bancorp by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 18,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OFG Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th.

In other news, Director Cesar A. Ortiz sold 1,944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $36,955.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,054.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:OFG opened at $19.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.26. OFG Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.63 and a twelve month high of $20.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 1.63.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 9.13%. Analysts expect that OFG Bancorp will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 17.28%.

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides various banking and financial services. It operates in three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending; financial planning; and corporate and individual trust services.

