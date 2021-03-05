Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 33,574 Shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 347,546 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 33,574 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) were worth $4,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 140,920 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 7,782 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 123.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 9,287 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 22,922 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 8,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. 8.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ERIC opened at $12.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.26. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 52 week low of $6.15 and a 52 week high of $15.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.63 and its 200 day moving average is $11.84.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $69.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

ERIC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Monday, February 1st. Nordea Equity Research raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Societe Generale raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.63.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides hardware, software, and related services for radio access and transport, as well as related services, such as design, tuning, network rollout, and customer support.

