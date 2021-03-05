Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 50,849 Shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 50,849 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.42% of Orion Engineered Carbons worth $4,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,909,363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,726,000 after buying an additional 197,226 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the fourth quarter worth approximately $409,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,046,221 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $69,352,000 after buying an additional 310,461 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,750,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 1,176.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,037,662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,785,000 after buying an additional 956,341 shares during the last quarter. 85.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of NYSE OEC opened at $18.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.98 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.49. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a 52-week low of $5.93 and a 52-week high of $19.36.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 38.90%. Analysts predict that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Orion Engineered Carbons Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

