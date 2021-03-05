Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 61,937 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 30.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 61,937 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $4,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,650,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $581,654,000 after purchasing an additional 731,537 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 39,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 307,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,105,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.82.

Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $29.04 on Friday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $37.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.76. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 0.55.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $125.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.70 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 6.08%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.303 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. This is an increase from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.63%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

