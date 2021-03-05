Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 6,218 Shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,307 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 6,218 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.70% of Arch Resources worth $4,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Arch Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Arch Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC bought a new position in Arch Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Arch Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Arch Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

In related news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total value of $26,351.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,491 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,589.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patrick J. Bartels, Jr. bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.87 per share, for a total transaction of $137,610.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,422 shares of company stock worth $69,650. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ARCH shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arch Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Shares of NYSE:ARCH opened at $47.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $723.66 million, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.48 and its 200-day moving average is $41.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.12. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.80 and a 52 week high of $58.88.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The energy company reported ($2.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $360.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.93 million. Arch Resources had a negative return on equity of 19.45% and a negative net margin of 16.58%. Arch Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arch Resources, Inc. will post -7.26 EPS for the current year.

About Arch Resources

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,253 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,437 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 403 acres of coal land in Montana; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

Featured Story: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.