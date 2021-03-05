Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 63,321 Shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 308,926 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 63,321 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.14% of Umpqua worth $4,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UMPQ. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Umpqua by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 25,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Umpqua by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Umpqua in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Umpqua by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 127,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Umpqua by 205.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 13,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $192,439.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 211,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,947.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cort L. O’haver sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $84,467.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 492,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,233,267.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,149 shares of company stock worth $314,154 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on UMPQ. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Umpqua from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Umpqua from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Umpqua has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.19.

Umpqua stock opened at $17.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.95. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $8.88 and a 1 year high of $18.31.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $358.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.73 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 7.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Research analysts expect that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.50%.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

