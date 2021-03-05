Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 6,662 Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,662 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.10% of Neogen worth $4,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCF National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 9,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Neogen by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 35,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 13,395 shares in the last quarter. THB Asset Management raised its position in Neogen by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 7,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Neogen by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neogen during the 4th quarter valued at about $311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Neogen alerts:

NASDAQ NEOG opened at $77.70 on Friday. Neogen Co. has a 52 week low of $48.91 and a 52 week high of $89.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.16, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.57.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $115.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.22 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 13.92%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Neogen Co. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bruce Papesh sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $2,502,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,524,567.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 2,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $193,045.95. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,019.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,640 shares of company stock valued at $5,553,253 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.