Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 6,698 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,492 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 6,698 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $4,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter worth $510,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 3,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $490,840.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $97,875.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,093 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,786.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EXPE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Expedia Group from $108.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $145.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America upgraded Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Expedia Group from $116.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Expedia Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.80.

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $158.41 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.76 and a 12-month high of $166.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $145.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 1.74.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The online travel company reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.57). Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

