Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 83,938 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 39.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,427 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 83,938 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $4,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TPR. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. 85.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TPR opened at $40.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of -25.48, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $43.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.79 and a 200-day moving average of $26.55.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 11.91% and a negative net margin of 9.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. HSBC downgraded shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Tapestry from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

In other Tapestry news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $801,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 206,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,270,787.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, Canada, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

