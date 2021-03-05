Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 96,846 Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) by 39.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,846 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.26% of Skyline Champion worth $4,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Skyline Champion by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,323,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,142,000 after buying an additional 105,135 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 53,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 7,754 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Skyline Champion by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 275,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,960 shares during the period. 95.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on SKY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays increased their target price on Skyline Champion from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Wedbush cut Skyline Champion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Skyline Champion from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Skyline Champion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.14.

SKY opened at $43.20 on Friday. Skyline Champion Co. has a one year low of $10.82 and a one year high of $47.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.39. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.45 and a beta of 2.62.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.14. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $377.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.23 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, as well as park-models and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the United States, and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

