Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Holdings in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,529 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,820 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.13% of ManTech International worth $4,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in ManTech International by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in ManTech International by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 23,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in ManTech International by 15.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in ManTech International by 20.2% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 32,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after buying an additional 5,422 shares during the period. 65.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ManTech International from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ManTech International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

NASDAQ:MANT opened at $77.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.78. ManTech International Co. has a 52-week low of $55.25 and a 52-week high of $101.35.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. ManTech International had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 5.19%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ManTech International Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from ManTech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. ManTech International’s payout ratio is currently 43.99%.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

