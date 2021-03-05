Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,898 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $4,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,998,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,914,091,000 after acquiring an additional 628,326 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 189,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,378,000 after acquiring an additional 76,700 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 132.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 310,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $99,151,000 after acquiring an additional 176,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.53, for a total transaction of $304,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ronen Faier sold 279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.02, for a total value of $92,354.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,298,146.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,782 shares of company stock valued at $6,083,801. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $256.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $307.89 and its 200-day moving average is $272.03. The company has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 3.79. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.02 and a 12 month high of $377.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.23). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 11.55%. Research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SEDG shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $354.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $175.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $235.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $371.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $294.00.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, smart energy management solutions, and a cloud-based monitoring platform.

