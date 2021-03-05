Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Trading 6.1% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)’s stock price traded up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Friday after Stephens raised their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $25.00. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Ruth’s Hospitality Group traded as high as $24.26 and last traded at $24.01. 657,845 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 519,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.63.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RUTH. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 20.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 328,881 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after buying an additional 55,161 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,873,726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,904,000 after purchasing an additional 180,181 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 787.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 302,508 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 268,410 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.95 and a 200 day moving average of $14.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $837.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.31.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

