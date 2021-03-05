RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Societe Generale raised RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

OTCMKTS:RWEOY opened at $36.76 on Friday. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $21.92 and a 1 year high of $47.45. The stock has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.94 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.07 and a 200-day moving average of $40.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.73.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft produces and supplies power through renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; Innogy Â- Continuing Operations; and Operations acquired from E.ON. The company engages in the electricity generation from lignite and nuclear, gas, hard coal, and biomass sources, as well as lignite production.

