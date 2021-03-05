RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Societe Generale raised RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

OTCMKTS:RWEOY opened at $36.76 on Friday. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $21.92 and a 1 year high of $47.45. The stock has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.94 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.07 and a 200-day moving average of $40.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.73.

About RWE Aktiengesellschaft

RWE Aktiengesellschaft produces and supplies power through renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; Innogy Â- Continuing Operations; and Operations acquired from E.ON. The company engages in the electricity generation from lignite and nuclear, gas, hard coal, and biomass sources, as well as lignite production.

Analyst Recommendations for RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY)

