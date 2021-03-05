RWS (LON:RWS) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $587.57

Shares of RWS Holdings plc (LON:RWS) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 587.57 ($7.68) and traded as high as GBX 621 ($8.11). RWS shares last traded at GBX 613 ($8.01), with a volume of 983,084 shares trading hands.

RWS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 761 ($9.94) target price on shares of RWS in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of RWS in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 690 ($9.01) price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 658.20 ($8.60).

Get RWS alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 597.40 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 587.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.84, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of £2.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 21st were paid a GBX 7.25 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This is a positive change from RWS’s previous dividend of $1.75. RWS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.52%.

RWS Company Profile (LON:RWS)

RWS Holdings plc engages in the translation, intellectual property (IP) support, life sciences language, and localization businesses. The company operates through IP Services, Life Sciences, and Moravia segments. The IP Services segment provides patent translation and filing solutions, as well as IP search services.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for RWS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.