Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,575,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 399,537 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.14% of Ryanair worth $283,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RYAAY. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Ryanair during the third quarter worth $182,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Ryanair in the third quarter valued at $113,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ryanair in the third quarter valued at $252,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its holdings in Ryanair by 11.3% in the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 20,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Ryanair by 11.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 135,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,105,000 after purchasing an additional 14,087 shares during the last quarter. 45.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on RYAAY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research raised Ryanair from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RYAAY traded down $6.31 on Friday, hitting $103.35. The company had a trading volume of 5,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,399. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.79 and a 200 day moving average of $96.88. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $44.44 and a 52-week high of $118.17. The company has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a PE ratio of -23.94 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The transportation company reported ($1.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.14) by ($0.51). Ryanair had a negative return on equity of 6.78% and a negative net margin of 21.31%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ryanair Holdings plc will post -4.93 EPS for the current year.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

