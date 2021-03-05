Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.76 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) will report earnings per share of ($0.76) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.55) and the lowest is ($0.87). Ryman Hospitality Properties posted earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 228.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will report full-year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to $0.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $5.79. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ryman Hospitality Properties.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.66). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 34.71% and a negative return on equity of 62.16%. The business had revenue of $126.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RHP shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $44.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $44.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James cut Ryman Hospitality Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $50.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Ryman Hospitality Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 252.9% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 20,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 14,359 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 85,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after buying an additional 28,700 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.32. 839,144 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,382. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.15 and a beta of 1.79. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 12-month low of $13.25 and a 12-month high of $84.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.28.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

