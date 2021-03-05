Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.76 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) will report earnings per share of ($0.76) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.55) and the lowest is ($0.87). Ryman Hospitality Properties posted earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 228.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.
On average, analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will report full-year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to $0.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $5.79. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ryman Hospitality Properties.
Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.66). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 34.71% and a negative return on equity of 62.16%. The business had revenue of $126.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 252.9% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 20,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 14,359 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 85,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after buying an additional 28,700 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.32. 839,144 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,382. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.15 and a beta of 1.79. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 12-month low of $13.25 and a 12-month high of $84.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.28.
About Ryman Hospitality Properties
Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.
Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.