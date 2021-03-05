Ryo Currency (RYO) Market Capitalization Achieves $156,552.18

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 5th. One Ryo Currency coin can now be purchased for $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. Ryo Currency has a total market capitalization of $156,552.18 and $27.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ryo Currency has traded down 16.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48,684.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,534.33 or 0.03151590 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.28 or 0.00370310 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $495.87 or 0.01018545 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $203.71 or 0.00418428 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $181.76 or 0.00373341 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003844 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.00 or 0.00248547 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00022443 BTC.

Ryo Currency Profile

RYO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 27,954,851 coins and its circulating supply is 27,837,539 coins. Ryo Currency’s official message board is medium.com/@ryo.currency . The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ryo Currency’s official website is ryo-currency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Ryo Currency Coin Trading

