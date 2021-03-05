SAFE DEAL (SFD) 1-Day Volume Hits $215,365.00

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded up 11.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. SAFE DEAL has a total market cap of $590,424.46 and approximately $215,365.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be bought for $3.39 or 0.00006939 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded up 35.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $226.44 or 0.00464104 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.69 or 0.00069054 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.84 or 0.00077556 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.56 or 0.00083130 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00049982 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $228.71 or 0.00468758 BTC.

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 225,889 coins and its circulating supply is 174,405 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade . The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SAFE DEAL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SAFE DEAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

