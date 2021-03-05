Safe Haven Trading Up 24.9% Over Last 7 Days (SHA)

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. One Safe Haven coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Safe Haven has a total market cap of $10.43 million and approximately $1.63 million worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Safe Haven has traded up 24.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.99 or 0.00319697 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Safe Haven

SHA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 coins. Safe Haven’s official website is safehaven.io . Safe Haven’s official message board is t.me/safehavenio_ann . The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence. “

Safe Haven Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe Haven should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe Haven using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

