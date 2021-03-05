Safe Market Cap Achieves $5.86 Million (SAFE)

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 5th. Over the last week, Safe has traded down 14% against the US dollar. Safe has a total market cap of $5.86 million and approximately $55,013.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safe coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000571 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001251 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 120% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 78.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Safe

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

