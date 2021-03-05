SafeCapital Trading Down 21.5% Over Last 7 Days (SCAP)

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. One SafeCapital coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0395 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular exchanges. SafeCapital has a market cap of $73,252.02 and approximately $199.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SafeCapital has traded 21.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SafeCapital Profile

SCAP is a coin. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. The official website for SafeCapital is www.safecapital.io . SafeCapital’s official message board is medium.com/@safecapital . SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

Buying and Selling SafeCapital

