SafeCoin (SAFE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.50 Million

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded up 46.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. SafeCoin has a total market cap of $2.50 million and approximately $977.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0901 or 0.00000183 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded 74.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49,282.70 or 1.00178195 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00038519 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00011153 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $478.66 or 0.00972981 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $208.02 or 0.00422852 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.01 or 0.00298838 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00005258 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.44 or 0.00088298 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00039269 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00005765 BTC.

About SafeCoin

SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

