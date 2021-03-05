Safestore (LON:SAFE) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $794.44

Safestore Holdings plc (LON:SAFE) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 794.44 ($10.38) and traded as high as GBX 807 ($10.54). Safestore shares last traded at GBX 767.50 ($10.03), with a volume of 279,492 shares changing hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital increased their target price on shares of Safestore from GBX 810 ($10.58) to GBX 825 ($10.78) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 809.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 794.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.48.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a GBX 12.70 ($0.17) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from Safestore’s previous dividend of $5.90. Safestore’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.21%.

In other news, insider Andy Jones bought 9,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 808 ($10.56) per share, for a total transaction of £78,763.84 ($102,905.46).

About Safestore (LON:SAFE)

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

