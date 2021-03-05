Safex Token Trading 11.7% Higher This Week (SFT)

Safex Token (CURRENCY:SFT) traded 16% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 5th. Safex Token has a total market cap of $26.05 million and $10,429.00 worth of Safex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Safex Token has traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Safex Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0138 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Safex Token Profile

Safex Token is a token. It launched on November 17th, 2017. Safex Token’s total supply is 1,885,974,016 tokens. The Reddit community for Safex Token is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Safex Token’s official message board is safe.exchange . Safex Token’s official Twitter account is @SportsFix_io . The official website for Safex Token is safex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SportsFix is a decentralized sports media ecosystem. Their vision is to redefine the sports content market by cutting out the middlemen and connecting rights holders directly to fans through the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the SportsFix ecosystem. The token can be used to exchange value within the platform in several ways, Clubs distribute SFT to Fans to enter DS and reward fans when they engage in certain tasks that help grow digital stadium attendance, Sponsors reward fans with SFT to enter digital stadium after completing specific tasks, SportsFix allocates and gives tokens to Clubs to fund their Game Day Passes, also users can spend SFT for passes, and etc. “

Safex Token Token Trading

