Saga Communications (SGA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 12th. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SGA stock opened at $22.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.13. Saga Communications has a 52 week low of $16.25 and a 52 week high of $31.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.88 million, a P/E ratio of -372.27 and a beta of 0.73.

Saga Communications Company Profile

Saga Communications, Inc, a broadcast company, acquires, develops, and operates broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, adult hits, top 40, country, country legends, mainstream/hot/soft adult contemporary, pure oldies, classic rock, and news/talk.

