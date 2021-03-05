Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Trading 9% Higher

Shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) traded up 9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $77.17 and last traded at $76.98. 641,343 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 512,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.65.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Truist upped their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Guggenheim upgraded Sage Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $82.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.50.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 2.23.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $18.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.17) by $20.36. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.81% and a negative net margin of 7,706.84%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Sage Therapeutics by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,978,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,190,000 after buying an additional 359,110 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Sage Therapeutics by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,592,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,805,000 after buying an additional 159,484 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Sage Therapeutics by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,076,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,810,000 after buying an additional 95,631 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Sage Therapeutics by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 563,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,789,000 after buying an additional 125,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $44,045,000.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD). The company's product pipeline also includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a novel compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epileptiform disorders and Parkinson's diseases.

