SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) CAO Sells $87,793.30 in Stock

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.35, for a total transaction of $87,793.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,449,322. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Eric Domagalski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 11th, Eric Domagalski sold 1,619 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $93,335.35.

Shares of SAIL traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,014,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,524. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.54. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $11.61 and a one year high of $64.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of -5,213.79 and a beta of 2.01.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.15. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. As a group, analysts anticipate that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SAIL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.36.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 110,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,890,000 after buying an additional 5,931 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 696,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,080,000 after buying an additional 42,619 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,140,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 200,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,952,000 after buying an additional 6,158 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

