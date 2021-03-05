SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $91.40 Million

Brokerages expect SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) to report $91.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for SailPoint Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $91.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $92.00 million. SailPoint Technologies posted sales of $75.44 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies will report full year sales of $410.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $407.90 million to $412.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $470.86 million, with estimates ranging from $456.00 million to $481.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SailPoint Technologies.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. SailPoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 0.18%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SAIL shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded SailPoint Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. SailPoint Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.36.

In other news, Director Michael J. Sullivan sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $655,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250,732.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.21, for a total value of $1,004,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,145,381 shares in the company, valued at $57,509,580.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,209 shares of company stock worth $5,703,155. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HMI Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,572,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,662,000 after acquiring an additional 765,625 shares during the period. HMI Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 127.8% in the 3rd quarter. HMI Capital LLC now owns 4,806,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696,992 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,933,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,955,000 after acquiring an additional 570,702 shares during the period. Ion Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,455,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,494,000 after acquiring an additional 77,311 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,366,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,775,000 after acquiring an additional 242,507 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:SAIL opened at $53.83 on Friday. SailPoint Technologies has a 1 year low of $11.61 and a 1 year high of $64.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of -5,377.62 and a beta of 2.01.

SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

