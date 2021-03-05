SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) General Counsel Christopher Schmitt Sells 8,914 Shares

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 8,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total value of $498,649.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 54,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,053,820.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Christopher Schmitt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 16th, Christopher Schmitt sold 729 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $45,598.95.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Christopher Schmitt sold 729 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total value of $41,647.77.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Christopher Schmitt sold 729 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total value of $37,929.87.

Shares of SAIL stock traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,014,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,524. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.70 and a 200-day moving average of $48.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,213.79 and a beta of 2.01. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.61 and a 12-month high of $64.19.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.15. SailPoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. As a group, analysts anticipate that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAIL. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 575.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 679.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 46,022 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SailPoint Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 788.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SailPoint Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SAIL shares. Truist lifted their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded SailPoint Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.36.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

