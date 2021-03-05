Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Trading Up 8.9%

Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) was up 8.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.85 and last traded at $2.70. Approximately 1,063,333 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 1,158,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.48.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Salem Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.33. The firm has a market cap of $72.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.66.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SALM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Salem Media Group in the third quarter worth about $46,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $598,000. 8.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salem Media Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SALM)

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio networks, which produce and distribute talk, news, Website, satellite services, and music networking to radio stations, as well as sells commercial airtime.

