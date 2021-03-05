salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) will report earnings per share of $0.88 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for salesforce.com’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.80. salesforce.com reported earnings per share of $0.70 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that salesforce.com will report full-year earnings of $3.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $3.69. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $4.29. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover salesforce.com.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. OTR Global raised shares of salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $272.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.62.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.23, for a total transaction of $929,789.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,016,092.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,486 shares in the company, valued at $5,826,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,734 shares of company stock worth $17,451,938 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in salesforce.com by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,415,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $14,557,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,637 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in salesforce.com by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,846,031 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,193,453,000 after acquiring an additional 876,975 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in salesforce.com by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,671,306 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,472,833,000 after acquiring an additional 5,236,449 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in salesforce.com by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,090,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,084 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,492,164 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,779,881,000 after acquiring an additional 599,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $5.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $210.76. 11,377,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,940,547. The firm has a market cap of $192.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com has a fifty-two week low of $115.29 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.55.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

