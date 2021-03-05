salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,325 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $4,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 1,632 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on CRM. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on salesforce.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays set a $276.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group set a $300.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, OTR Global raised salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.62.

CRM traded up $3.27 on Friday, hitting $208.60. 152,348 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,852,557. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $115.29 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.87 billion, a PE ratio of 54.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $229.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.51.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.74, for a total value of $1,138,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,381,989.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total value of $2,429,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,676 shares in the company, valued at $6,997,228.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,734 shares of company stock worth $17,451,938 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

